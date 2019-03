Kyle Freihofer



Union Vale - Kyle Hermann Freihofer, 21, a lifelong Union Vale resident, died on February 28, 2019.



Born on August 25, 1997 in Poughkeepsie, Kyle was the son of Hermann Walter and Deborah Lee (Rifenburgh) Freihofer, Jr.



Kyle worked as a carpenter for T&L Home Improvement in Poughkeepsie. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, shooting, car racing, snowmobiling, plowing, and farming. He attended Arlington High School. He was an automotive enthusiast and loved rescuing animals.



In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his brother, John and his fiancée, Janice; his niece and nephew, Gina Marie and Daniel Martin; his rescue dogs, Bailey and Bear; his grandparents, Grace Rifenburgh, Hermann and Beatrice Freihofer; his girlfriend, Deana Kay; his aunts, Gracie Giansante, Brenda Treanor and Elizabeth Gileski; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Reginald Rifenburgh.



Calling hours will be held on Monday from 6-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held at 8pm at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA or .



Please visit Kyle's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2019