Kyle Marie Gullery Steffens
Stephenson - Kyle Marie Steffens passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the presence of her family and loved ones following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kyle was born May 11, 1961, the daughter of Virginia and Donald Gullery of Wappingers Falls, NY. Kyle is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Brian Steffens; a daughter, Daryl Ginger Banegas (Athus) of Stephenson, VA; a son, Jaimeson Steffens of Portland, OR; two brothers, Keith Gullery of Fishkill, NY, and Kurt Gullery (Jane) of Poughkeepsie, NY; two grandchildren, Phoenix Banegas and Kylana Banegas; and many nieces and nephews.
A 1979 graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, NY, Kyle earned her Bachelor Degree in Music Education in 1983 from Ithaca College School of Music, Ithaca, NY. As a public school band director, she served on the faculties of Highland High School (Highland, NY) as well as Cooper Middle School and Churchill Road Elementary School (both in McLean, VA). After having taught 32 years, she retired in 2015 from the Fairfax County Public School system (VA) having previously been awarded the coveted Sudler Cup in 2005. The Sudler Cup is presented annually by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to one middle school band program in the United States, the long-term outstanding performance achievements of which qualify it for national recognition. As well as an accomplished band director, Kyle was also a performer on alto saxophone and a guest conductor.
Kyle will be remembered for her devotion to her husband and family; her trusted guidance as a teacher-mentor; her love of food and cooking; her empathy towards friends and colleagues; and her love of God and Christ as a member of the Ashburn Presbyterian Church in Ashburn, VA.
Kyle's family will also remember fondly the many wonderful doctors, nurses and support staff in both the Washington Metro Area Kaiser Permanente system as well as Blue Ridge Hospice who provided treatment during Kyle's cancer battle as well as her comfort care preceding her passing.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted by Kyle's pastor, Reverend Dr. John Peterson, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM. The service will be held at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home located at 1050 W. Main Street, Berryville, VA.
Kyle has requested that, in lieu of ?owers, donations be made in her memory to the , 1833 Plaza Dr., Winchester, VA 22601 and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 30, 2019