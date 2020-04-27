Resources
More Obituaries for Laimons Zvaigzne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laimons Zvaigzne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laimons Zvaigzne Obituary
Laimons Zvaigzne

Poughkeepsie - Laimons Zvaigzne, 82, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 26, 2020 at home. He was born in Latvia on February 8, 1938 the son of Teodors & Julia Koschkin Zvaigzne. He and his family immigrated here in 1950 to escape Russian persecution. Laimons was a composer and musician who played various instruments. He played the Oboe in the Hudson Valley Philharmonic for many years.

Laimons was predeceased by his parents and brother Gunars Zvaigzne in 2010. There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be private in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery at the family plot. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laimons's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -