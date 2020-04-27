|
|
Laimons Zvaigzne
Poughkeepsie - Laimons Zvaigzne, 82, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 26, 2020 at home. He was born in Latvia on February 8, 1938 the son of Teodors & Julia Koschkin Zvaigzne. He and his family immigrated here in 1950 to escape Russian persecution. Laimons was a composer and musician who played various instruments. He played the Oboe in the Hudson Valley Philharmonic for many years.
Laimons was predeceased by his parents and brother Gunars Zvaigzne in 2010. There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be private in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery at the family plot. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020