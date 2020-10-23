Lank Reinoehl
Glenham - Lank "The Man, The Myth, The Legend" Reinoehl passed away on October 22nd at 87 years old. A lifelong resident of Beacon and proud business owner for 55 years of Lank's Automotive. Lank was born on June 28th 1933 in Redding, Pennsylvania to Ida Scalpi (mother) and Clarence Reinoehl Sr. (father).
Lank was a Veteran of the Korean war and served proudly in the Air Force as a crew Chief stationed at Eglin's Air Force base in Florida. Lank began operating the family business in 1969, Lank's Automotive in Beacon, NY. Lank successfully grew his business alongside his son for 55 years. Lank's Automotive is now celebrating 75 years in business.
Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Lank knew he had a firm handshake or could give a good squeeze. He was an extremely talented mechanic and overall fix-it man. There was very little he could not repair. He enjoyed woodworking and creating a beautiful home in Glenham where he raised three children with the love of his life, Nora, who passed in 2019. He is at peace and they are now together forever.
Lank is survived by his three children; son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Karen Reinoehl, daughter and son-in-law Berget and Michael Wydra and daughter and son-in-law Jessica and Michael Hudd; grandchildren, Joshua Jr. (JJ) and wife Christina Reinoehl, Nicholas and wife Nicole Reinoehl, Shawna and husband Ryan Barnes, Chloe, Darby and Emma Hudd, Aiden and Audrey Wydra; great-grandchildren; Codie, Makayla, Kaylin and Madison Reinoehl, Olivia and Abigail Barnes.
Lank was predeceased by his wife, Nora and great-grandson, Zachary Reinoehl.
Lank will be greatly missed by his friends, family and long time customers, especially his friend Harold Ginsberg.
Memorial donations in memory of Lank and his great grandson Zachary may be made to Foundation for Abilities First NY, 70 Overocker Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, www.abilitiesfirstny.org
.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 12:00-5:00 pm at their family home, 4 Maple Street, Glenham, friends and family are invited to join.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com
.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.