Lara "Kim" Bloodgood
Pine Plains, NY - Lara "Kim" Bloodgood, 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on February 1, 1955 in Hudson, NY the daughter of Neils and Alice (Frenzel) Hoyt Sr.
Kim was a cashier at Peck's Market in Pine Plains, NY.
On August 14, 1976 in Stanfordville, NY she married Eugene Bloodgood Sr. He survives her at home.
In addition to her husband Eugene, survivors include her four children Heidi Bathrick (Kenny), Christina Swartz (Fred), Eugene Bloodgood Jr. (Cady) Michelle Campbell (Jason), four grandchildren, Alyssa, Liam, Emma and Wyatt; eight siblings, William, Robert, Pat, Richard, Kermit, Neils Jr., Harold and Joseph.
She was predeceased by three siblings, Augusta Wheeler, Norma Chorney and Cora Davis.
Friends are invited and may call on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 to 12 Noon at the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 south Main St. Pine Plains, NY.
A graveside service will follow calling hours at Stanford Cemetery in Stanfordville with Rev. Andrew Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 1000 Memphis, TN 38101.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019