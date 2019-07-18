Services
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
7749 S Main St
Pine Plains, NY 12567
(518) 398-7777
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
7749 S Main St
Pine Plains, NY 12567
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lara Bloodgood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lara "Kim" Bloodgood


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lara "Kim" Bloodgood Obituary
Lara "Kim" Bloodgood

Pine Plains, NY - Lara "Kim" Bloodgood, 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on February 1, 1955 in Hudson, NY the daughter of Neils and Alice (Frenzel) Hoyt Sr.

Kim was a cashier at Peck's Market in Pine Plains, NY.

On August 14, 1976 in Stanfordville, NY she married Eugene Bloodgood Sr. He survives her at home.

In addition to her husband Eugene, survivors include her four children Heidi Bathrick (Kenny), Christina Swartz (Fred), Eugene Bloodgood Jr. (Cady) Michelle Campbell (Jason), four grandchildren, Alyssa, Liam, Emma and Wyatt; eight siblings, William, Robert, Pat, Richard, Kermit, Neils Jr., Harold and Joseph.

She was predeceased by three siblings, Augusta Wheeler, Norma Chorney and Cora Davis.

Friends are invited and may call on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 to 12 Noon at the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 south Main St. Pine Plains, NY.

A graveside service will follow calling hours at Stanford Cemetery in Stanfordville with Rev. Andrew Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 1000 Memphis, TN 38101.

To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now