Larry Dingle
Poughkeepsie, New York - Larry Dingle, 71 years, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
He was born on Friday November 21, 1947 in New York, the son of Sarah Rebecker.
Larry was a graduate of Schools in New York City. After his education larry went in to the United States Army and served his Country during the Vietnam War.
Larry had no family but leaves behind many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie
Larry's Burial and Military Honors will be at Wappingers Rural Cemetery Route 9D, Poughkeepsie following his visitation.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019