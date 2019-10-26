Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Resources
Larry Dingle


1947 - 2019
Larry Dingle Obituary
Larry Dingle

Poughkeepsie, New York - Larry Dingle, 71 years, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

He was born on Friday November 21, 1947 in New York, the son of Sarah Rebecker.

Larry was a graduate of Schools in New York City. After his education larry went in to the United States Army and served his Country during the Vietnam War.

Larry had no family but leaves behind many friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie

Larry's Burial and Military Honors will be at Wappingers Rural Cemetery Route 9D, Poughkeepsie following his visitation.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
