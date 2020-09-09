1/1
Laszlo E. Pingiczer
Laszlo E. Pingiczer

Wappingers Falls - Laszlo Emery Pingiczer of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home. He was 67.

Son of Krisztina Rokolya Pingiczer and the late Laszlo Pingiczer, he was born in Hungary on July 17, 1953.

Laszlo worked his whole career in the automotive industry, spending many years as manager for AutoZone in Poughkeepsie and later retiring from Mavis Discount Tire in Wappingers Falls as an auto technician. He was affectionately known as the "car doctor", using his skills and knowledge to help anyone who came his way. In addition to cars, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors and especially his dogs. He was a loyal friend and generous neighbor, but his greatest legacy is his family. Nothing brought him more joy than being with his children and grandchildren. He devoted his whole life to loving those who were entrusted to him.

Survivors include his children, Jennifer Cassel and her husband, Joseph, of Albany and Cory Pingiczer of Wappingers Falls; his brother, Robert Pingiczer and his wife, Valerie of Cumming, GA; and his grandchildren, Abigail, Ella and Juliet.

A private funeral will be held with inurnment in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9 in Fishkill.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NYS Troopers PBA Signal 30 Benefit Fund, 120 State St., Suite 2, Albany, NY 12207, www.signal30.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
