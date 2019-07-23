|
|
Laura A. Leonard
Clintondale, NY - Laura A. Leonard, 59 climbed the stairway to Heaven at home with her husband at her side on Sunday, July 21,2019.
Born in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Carol Cusa.
Laura was a CNA for twenty nine years at Hudson Valley Rehab in Highland NY.
On July 26, 2003 in Grahamsville NY, she married the love of her life Brian E. Leonard Sr. who survives at home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Adam Cusa and wife Breanna of Highland; son, Sean Leonard and Fiancé Julie Thompson of Clintondale; step children Amanda Burchell, Katie Fisher and Brian Leonard of Highland; grandchildren Lorenzo and Nina Cusa, Sean Leonard Jr., Isaiah, Jeremiah and Tiana Fisher, Brooke and Laila Leonard; four sisters, Lisa, Lynn, Louisa, Leslie and brother Sal as well as many brother and sister in laws and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 24,2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home service will take place at 7:30 PM during the calling hours
A memorial will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 27,2019 at 250 Horsenden Rd. New Paltz, NY 12561. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 23, 2019