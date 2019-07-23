Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura A. Leonard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura A. Leonard Obituary
Laura A. Leonard

Clintondale, NY - Laura A. Leonard, 59 climbed the stairway to Heaven at home with her husband at her side on Sunday, July 21,2019.

Born in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Carol Cusa.

Laura was a CNA for twenty nine years at Hudson Valley Rehab in Highland NY.

On July 26, 2003 in Grahamsville NY, she married the love of her life Brian E. Leonard Sr. who survives at home.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Adam Cusa and wife Breanna of Highland; son, Sean Leonard and Fiancé Julie Thompson of Clintondale; step children Amanda Burchell, Katie Fisher and Brian Leonard of Highland; grandchildren Lorenzo and Nina Cusa, Sean Leonard Jr., Isaiah, Jeremiah and Tiana Fisher, Brooke and Laila Leonard; four sisters, Lisa, Lynn, Louisa, Leslie and brother Sal as well as many brother and sister in laws and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 24,2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home service will take place at 7:30 PM during the calling hours

A memorial will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 27,2019 at 250 Horsenden Rd. New Paltz, NY 12561. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now