Hyde Park - Laura Joanne Gunther, 72 of Hyde Park passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 18,1947, she was the daughter of William Harvey and Carol Harvey with 2 brothers Larry and Bruce Harvey. She was married to James Gunther Jr.



She raised 2 children, Carol Marine Tobler and William Fredrick Tobler.



She was special to many people on her journey through life, but most of all she was the most special to two people, her 2 children, and we will miss her will all our hearts! We love you mom. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.









