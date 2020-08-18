1/1
Laura Gunther
1947 - 2020
Laura Gunther

Hyde Park - Laura Joanne Gunther, 72 of Hyde Park passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 18,1947, she was the daughter of William Harvey and Carol Harvey with 2 brothers Larry and Bruce Harvey. She was married to James Gunther Jr.

She raised 2 children, Carol Marine Tobler and William Fredrick Tobler.

She was special to many people on her journey through life, but most of all she was the most special to two people, her 2 children, and we will miss her will all our hearts! We love you mom. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 18, 2020
I will always love you Laura. We raised our children together for almost 50 years. Our phone conversations were always centered around our children , family and friends. Your love for all animals and for gardening would light you up when we talked. You were also my personal weather lady . Rest In Peace my dear friend. Be happy with reunited family today which is your birthday. You are forever in my heart. Love christine.
Christine bishop
Friend
