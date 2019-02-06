Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Laura L. Giammarino Obituary
Laura L. Giammarino

Fishkill - Laura L. Giammarino of Fishkill, formerly of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was 63.

Daughter of the late Ralph J. and Dorothy Morley Giammarino, she was born on July 6, 1955 in Poughkeepsie.

Laura worked as a registered nurse for almost her entire career for MidHudson Regional Hospital, formerly St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Her friends and co-workers remember her as truly the sweetest and kindest nurse, totally focused on her job. Nursing and her daughters were the most important aspects of her life. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and loved times spent at the beach.

Survivors include her daughters, Chelsey Giammarino of Poughkeepsie, and Kaitlyn Giammarino of Fishkill; sister, Lynda O'Donoghue and her husband, Mike of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Evelynn Hazelwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura's name to Mental Health American of Dutchess County, 253 Mansion Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
