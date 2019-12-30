|
Laura M. Blose
Fishkill - Laura M. Blose, a Fishkill resident since 2002 and formerly of Yonkers, passed away at home on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was 71.
Daughter of the late Roswell and Thelma (Ruxtin) Skiff, she was born in Yonkers on November 21, 1948.
Laura was a member of the Chapter 144 Auxiliary (Castle Point), where she currently served as Commander. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 5913 (Wappingers Falls). Throughout her daughter's youth, she volunteered in various P.T.A. roles including President.
On January 10, 1973, she married Paul F. Blose in Yonkers. Paul survives at home in Fishkill.
Additional survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Gilmore & her husband Robert of Stormville; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Gilmore; her sister, Nadine Magri & her husband John; her brother, Robert Skiff; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.
Laura was predeceased by her parents as well as two granddaughters, Christina and Emily; and her sister, Alethea Lipscomb.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3 at the funeral home, followed by entombment in the Maurer Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In recognition of Laura's fondness for animals and pets, memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org).
For online tributes, you can visit Laura's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019