Lauraann Mazzacone
FISHKILL - Lauraann Mazzacone, 55, a lifelong area resident died on November 23, 2020.
Born on February 21, 1965 in Yonkers, Lauraann was the daughter of Patrick Martino and Diane (Falcone) Buckley.
On April 28, 2006 in Wappinger Falls, Lauraann married Jason Mazzacone. On June 22, 2007, they celebrated their vows with their family and friends in Poughkeepsie.
Lauraann worked in Program Support at Castle Point Veterans Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Jason; her daughter, Shannon Walker and her husband Shawn of Hyde Park; her grandson, Finnley Walker; her father, William Buckley; and her siblings, Michael, Billy, Marilyn and Melissa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or American Cancer Society
.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery.
.