Laurel Sprosts
Milan - Laurel Sprosts, 74, of Milan, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at the HealthAlliance Broadway Campus in Kingston, NY.
Born on May 5, 1945, in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen (Grau) Berg. Laurel grew up in Woodside, NY and lived in different parts of the country, spending most of her adult life in Mahopac, NY and then Red Hook, NY.
For many years, Laurel worked as a Home Health Aide in the Hudson Valley- most recently before her retirement working at a residential care home in Tivoli, NY.
In addition to her family, Laurel loved to tend to her garden and was an avid cook. She loved animals and had a fondness for rescuing dogs from local shelters.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Craig (Tae Yamaura) Sprosts of Hillsborough, CA; her brothers, Alan Berg of Milan, NY, and Theodore (Karola) Berg of Nassau, NY; her grandchildren, Maya and Ryo Sprosts; along with extended family and friends.
Her two brothers, Bruce Berg, and Barron Berg, predeceased her.
Friends may be received on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 from 10 to 12 pm at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm followed by interment in the family plot at Milan Union Cemetery, Milan, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laurel's memory to either the Dutchess County SPCA or the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 30, 2019