Lauren Dellaportas
Katy, TX - Lauren Ashley Dellaportas, 28, of Katy, Texas was called home unexpectedly by our Lord on August 20, 2020.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 24, 1991, she was an area resident until 2013. She attended John Jay High School and was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College. Lauren was a certified "lead" pharmacy technician for North Houston Medical Clinic.
Lauren had an immense ability to make everyone around her smile. She had a great desire to help others and aspired to write her own book. She enjoyed taking long car rides and long walks with her dog. Lauren loved to listen to Christian music, ride her quad and be with family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mother to her fur baby "Cash". Most important was her big beautiful smile and kind loving heart.
Lauren is survived by her husband Jerry Dellaportas her fur baby Cash, parents Carlos and Kathleen (Esposito) Marrero brother Christopher, her sisters Meagan Laino and Ana Marrero, maternal grandmother Anne M. Esposito, her nephews Anthony, Aiden, and godson Mason A. Laino, and Daniel N. Ingham, her father and mother in law Nick and Athena Dellaportas, sisters in law Angela (Dellaportas) Ingham Demetria (Dellaportas) Santoro, and all her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82,Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, August 27 at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
