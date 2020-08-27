1/1
Laurie Ann Horton
1965 - 2020
Laurie Ann Horton

WINGDALE, NY - Laurie Ann Horton, 54, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. Laurie attended Webutuck Schools and was a self-employed housekeeper.

Born on December 22, 1965 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of Richard Horton of Lakeville, CT and the late Nancy (Triacca) Lashway. In addition to her father and stepmother, Ellen Palmer Horton, Laurie is survived by her longtime companion, Richard Hoag of Wingdale, NY and three sisters, Debbie Horton of Amenia, NY, Gena Lashway Haynes of Pawling, NY and Amanda Triacca of Avondale, AZ and a niece, Kate Remmers of Avondale, AZ

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to StrayHelp P.O. Box 245, Fishkill, NY 12545 or www.strayhelp.org. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
