Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
LAURIE ANNE WOOD

DOVER PLAINS, NY - Laurie Anne Wood, 59, a longtime area resident, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Mrs. Wood was a supervisor at Taconic Developmental Disabilities Services Office for 35 years retiring in 2015.

Born February 13, 1960 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of Patricia Bancroft of Spring Hill, FL and the late Frank Cesario. On October 31, 2000 in Dover Plains, NY, she married Robert G. Wood who died on December 30, 2009.

She was a former member and emergency medical technician with the Wassaic Fire Company.

Besides her mother, she is survived by two sons, Robert J. Wood of Dover Plains, NY, Scot Kielbasa of Millerton, NY and a daughter, Alicia Wood; five brothers, Thomas Cesario of Lake City, FL, David Nardone of Hudson, NY, Steve Nardone of Toms River NJ, Rick Nardone of Hudson, NY and Jimmy Nardone of Arizona and two sisters, Joann Kostka and Tracy Kostka of Stratford, CT. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Isabella Wood, Ethan Kielbasa and Evan Kielbasa.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at funeral home. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
