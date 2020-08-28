LaVerne Kowalchuk
Wappingers Falls - LaVerne Kowalchuk, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Monday, August 17, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 96.
One of seven children, she was the daughter of the late Asa and Edith Earl Downs Crisp, she was born January 24, 1924 in Parrish, Illinois. She was married to Joseph Kowalchuck who preceded her in death February 8, 1981.
Prior to her retirement, she worked for Time Warner in New York City. She went on to work at Meals on Wheels in Wappingers Falls.
Survivors include her daughter, JoAnn Kowalchuk Oracz; her grandsons, JJ Oracz and Andrew Oracz; her brother, Raymond Crisp; as well as many friends.
Burial took place at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9 in Fishkill with her family present.
Memorial donations may be made in LaVerne's name to Meals on Wheels, 2568 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
.