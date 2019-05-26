LaVerne Roy



LaGrangeville - LaVerne Roy, 84, a resident of LaGrangeville for over 50 years and previously of Highland and Poughkeepsie, died on May 24, 2019 at Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing.



Born on March 7, 1935 in Marlboro, LaVerne was the daughter of Victor and Ruth (Patton) Turturro. She was predeceased by her husband, William K. Roy on July 5, 1987.



LaVerne worked as a clerk for IBM in Poughkeepsie for over 25 years.



She is survived by her niece, Cynthia Turturro in Rockledge, FL; her great nephews, David Turturro of MA, Michael Turturro of GA and Nickolas Turturro of GA; her great, great-nephew, Joseph Turturro of GA; and her helpful friend and caregiver, Catherine Abbott. In addition to her husband, LaVerne was predeceased by her brother, Victor M. Turturro, her nephew, Michael David Turturro, her parents, Victor and Ruth Patton, her stepfather, William VanVoorhis.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 12pm at Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., Hopewell Junction. Please visit LaVerne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019