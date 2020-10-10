Lawrence A. Percival
Wappingers Falls - Lawrence A. Percival, 82, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
He was born in Mt. Vernon, May 19, 1938, to George Wilder Percival and Marion M. Casio-Vines.
A 1957 graduate of Edison High School in Mt. Vernon, he joined the U.S. Navy in February 1958 through May 1962 as a 2nd Class Radioman.
On June 11, 1960, he was married to Janina I. Radomski in St. Marys Church, Mt. Vernon. They had 3 children, Vincent Robert Percival(Patricia), Karen Irena Luciano (Nicholas), and Catherine Anne Massey, grandchildren, Nina Marie Fleck, Hollie Robyn Percival, Valerie Lynn Smith, Dean Francis Smith, Anthony Troy Massey, Erin Cafarelli, Eric Cafarelli, Robert Borst, greatgrandchildren Kalena Jade Kulsha, Cameron Kenneth Bell, Riley Kenric Cole, Carter Jonathon Bell, a sister-in-law, Mary Percival, and several nephews and nieces.
A former resident of Yorktown Heights, Larry and his wife moved to Wappingers in 1972. He was a member of Union Local #445 & 446 as a professional truck driver for A & P Trucking, Efco Products, Grand Union, and New England Motor Freight. After retirement in 2003, he was a school bus driver for Wappingers Central School District, and also a bus monitor for the district.
Larry was a life member of the NRA, life member of the American Legion, a charter member of Elks Lodge#2324, a member of Harley Owners Group (avid motorcyclist), and an honorary member of the Lost Wheels,the Wappingers Federation of Workers and the DESA & plank owner of USS Slater, a salvaged and restored Destroyer Escort, a plank owner of U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as hunting, fishing, matchbox collecting, coin collecting, playing solitaire on the computer, Mahjong, watching old movies and the History channel, traveling, Navy ship reunions-and Destroyer escort groups.
He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Percival, and a son-in-laws, Mark Massey and Kenneth Fleck.
The family would like to thank Front desk reception at Vassar Bros., VBMC PCU, RCU, Dialysis Unit C5, for the great care and compassion.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday October 12,2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 9:15 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Entombment Rose Hill Memorial Park, Putnam Valley, N.Y. Pandemic precautions must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com