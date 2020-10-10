1/1
Lawrence A. Percival
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence A. Percival

Wappingers Falls - Lawrence A. Percival, 82, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

He was born in Mt. Vernon, May 19, 1938, to George Wilder Percival and Marion M. Casio-Vines.

A 1957 graduate of Edison High School in Mt. Vernon, he joined the U.S. Navy in February 1958 through May 1962 as a 2nd Class Radioman.

On June 11, 1960, he was married to Janina I. Radomski in St. Marys Church, Mt. Vernon. They had 3 children, Vincent Robert Percival(Patricia), Karen Irena Luciano (Nicholas), and Catherine Anne Massey, grandchildren, Nina Marie Fleck, Hollie Robyn Percival, Valerie Lynn Smith, Dean Francis Smith, Anthony Troy Massey, Erin Cafarelli, Eric Cafarelli, Robert Borst, greatgrandchildren Kalena Jade Kulsha, Cameron Kenneth Bell, Riley Kenric Cole, Carter Jonathon Bell, a sister-in-law, Mary Percival, and several nephews and nieces.

A former resident of Yorktown Heights, Larry and his wife moved to Wappingers in 1972. He was a member of Union Local #445 & 446 as a professional truck driver for A & P Trucking, Efco Products, Grand Union, and New England Motor Freight. After retirement in 2003, he was a school bus driver for Wappingers Central School District, and also a bus monitor for the district.

Larry was a life member of the NRA, life member of the American Legion, a charter member of Elks Lodge#2324, a member of Harley Owners Group (avid motorcyclist), and an honorary member of the Lost Wheels,the Wappingers Federation of Workers and the DESA & plank owner of USS Slater, a salvaged and restored Destroyer Escort, a plank owner of U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as hunting, fishing, matchbox collecting, coin collecting, playing solitaire on the computer, Mahjong, watching old movies and the History channel, traveling, Navy ship reunions-and Destroyer escort groups.

He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Percival, and a son-in-laws, Mark Massey and Kenneth Fleck.

The family would like to thank Front desk reception at Vassar Bros., VBMC PCU, RCU, Dialysis Unit C5, for the great care and compassion.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday October 12,2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 9:15 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Entombment Rose Hill Memorial Park, Putnam Valley, N.Y. Pandemic precautions must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delehanty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Dear Nina and Family - We will always remember Larry as the "life of the party!" We were so sorry to hear of his passing....our prayers and most heartfelt condolences are with you and the family. Love - Frank and Rose Wojcik
Rose M Wojcik
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved