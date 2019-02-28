Services
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc
337 Hudson Street
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc
337 Hudson Street
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
View Map
Vails Gate - Lawrence "Larry" A. Scherf, of Vails Gate, NY entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. He was 70 years old.

The son of the late Howard Scherf and Elizabeth (Jansch) Scherf, Larry was born on March 28, 1948, in Brooklyn, NY.

Larry was a retired Truck Driver. He was a devoted husband and dedicated father. He is a hero to his twin daughters. His strength and determination will forever be remembered. His courage will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. He will be missed greatly.

Larry was predeceased by his loving wife: Hannah Marie (Deyo) Scherf in 2017. He is survived by his daughters: Stephanie B. Scherf and her husband Dennis Felgner and Jennifer (Scherf) Steinberg and her husband Jason; his brothers: Randy Scherf and Robert Scherf; and his sister: Joan (Scherf) Devos.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3rd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home following the visitation.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
