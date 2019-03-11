Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Plimley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Anthony Plimley

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Anthony Plimley In Memoriam
Happy 19th Birthday Son

Lawrence Anthony Plimley

3-11-2000 - 10-11-2001

If we could visit heaven even for a day... maybe for a moment the pain would go away. I'd put my arms around you and whisper words so true... That living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days no matter what we do... No morning dawns, or evening falls when we don't think of you. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Son

Love Always,

Mommy, Daddy, and Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.