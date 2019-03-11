|
|
Happy 19th Birthday Son
Lawrence Anthony Plimley
3-11-2000 - 10-11-2001
If we could visit heaven even for a day... maybe for a moment the pain would go away. I'd put my arms around you and whisper words so true... That living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days no matter what we do... No morning dawns, or evening falls when we don't think of you. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Son
Love Always,
Mommy, Daddy, and Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 11, 2019