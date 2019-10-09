|
|
Happy Anniversary
Lawrence Anthony Plimley
3/11/2000 - 10/11/2001
18 Years in Heaven.
An Eternal Message to a Much Loved SON. This is for someone wonderful, as loved as one one could be. For you were everything in life, you meant the world to me. And sometimes life can be unkind, when hearts are torn in two. But nothing ever could compare, to the pain of losing you. But all the love you left behind, forever will live on and so until we meet again... Rest peacefully dear son.
Love Mommy, Daddy,
and Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019