Tivoli - Lawrence Carroll, 64, a painter based in Tivoli, NY and Bolsena, Italy, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Lawrence moved with his family to Southern California in 1958. After attending Art Center College of Design on a full scholarship, Lawrence moved to New York City to further pursue his painting career. Finding success with his quiet, contemplative "boxes", Lawrence had his first solo show at Stux Gallery in 1988. In 1989 he was invited by Harald Szeemann to participate in the international exhibition, Einleuchten, at the Decihtorhallen in Hamburg, Germany. In 1992 he was invited by Jan Hoet, to take part in documenta IX, Kassel, Germany, after which, his international exhibiting began in earnest. Since then, he has exhibited his work in numerous solo and group exhibitions and his works are found in many public collections around the world, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the MOCA in Los Angeles, the Long Museum in Shanghai, the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo, the Museo Jumex in Mexico City, the Städtisches Museum Abteiberg in Mönchengladbach, the Musei Vaticani in Rome, the Museo Cantonale d'Arte in Lugano, the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney and others.
While Lawrence was an artist first, it was also his sense of humor, humility, and endless interest in humanity that touched those around him. He inspired countless students and aspiring artists, including students at Art Center, School of Visual Arts, IUAV in Venice, Italy, and even those who he encountered on social media or in a local cafe. An incomparable mentor, cultivating these relationships and generously giving back to others was intricately woven into the fabric of who he was, and he was amazingly able to retain those relationships for decades, even while living in different cities across the US and Italy.
Lawrence had a sincere enthusiasm for life. This was obvious to anyone who met him. He made it a point to jump into Lake Bolsena for a morning swim, regardless of what time of year it was. He loved getting in the car and driving on country roads to destinations unknown and little-traveled. He struck up conversations with anyone and everyone he met on his journeys and he considered himself lucky to experience these simple pleasures that humankind had to offer. This was the fuel that recharged him and inspired him for the eventual retreat into his studio, spending long, contemplative hours amidst rolls of canvas, brushes wet in their cups, staple guns, and flowers, as he worked on his paintings. He spoke and wrote often of painting and his process, and it only seems right to share his words here:
March of 1991 I was traveling in Luxembourg for an exhibition. Winter was still in full swing. Standing in the garden of the gallerist was a birdbath, frozen. It was one of those moments that has stayed with me and carried me into the making of paintings I perhaps never would have made if not for that night. What intrigued me was the fact that the purpose, function of the birdbath was rendered mute due to the freezing of the water. But I knew well that in the months to come it would thaw, and become vital once again. I thought about painting in the same way, that often a painting rests on a wall of a museum forgotten, in a way frozen until another painter comes along and finds value in it and carries something from that painting into their own painting and in a way brings it back to life. Thaws it.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Lucy, his mother, Mary, his daughters, Rory and Bridget, his grandson, Fletcher, and his siblings, Susan, Ron, and Jeff.
Services will be held at 3pm on Thursday, June 6 at Church of St. John the Evangelist in Barrytown, NY. Additional memorials will be held in both Los Angeles and Italy.
