Lawrence Edward Cole
Lawrence Edward Cole

Westchester County - Lawrence Edward Cole, "Larry", 74, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Briarcliff Manor Nursing Home in Westchester County, New York. He was born in Rockland, Maine, the second child of Helen deRochemont Cole and Garnold "Lefty" Cole. He lived most of his life in Dutchess County, NY.

Larry graduated from Millbrook High School in 1964 where he played football. He worked at Wassaic State Hospital caring for Developmentally Disabled adults and retired in the 1980's.

Larry had 2 sons with MaryRose Maccarini Cole, Jason and Justin. He had 2 granddaughters, Kayla and Emily, who are Justin and Jennifer Cole's daughters. He loved being a grandfather. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and his best friend, his ex-wife MaryRose, who gave him amazing support in the last 2 years. They both enjoyed their Senior Center in Pleasant Valley, New York.

Preceding Larry in death are his parents and son Jason in 2019. He is survived by his son, Justin and daughter-in-law, Jennifer and their daughters Kayla and Emily in White Plains, NY.

His sister Marj Patrick and her husband, Lucien Mathieu are living in Auburn, Maine. His sister, Barbara lives with her husband, Tyler Fairleigh, in Louisville, Kentucky. Larry is also survived by 2 nephews, David and Philip Patrick and 2 nieces, Zoey Koza and Tesla James. He has a grand niece, Eleanor Patrick, in Scotland, a grand niece, Athena James in Texas and a grand nephew, James Patrick, in Seattle.

Special thanks from Larry's family to all his caregivers and especially to his best friend, MaryRose Maccarini, for her exceptional care.

Due to COVID-19 no memorial service has been planned.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
