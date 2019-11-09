|
Lawrence L. Moore
Poughkeepsie - Lawrence L. Moore went to his heavenly home after a brief illness on November 5, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. Larry was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on August 30, 1948 to Albert Gerald Moore and Marie Louise Sampson.
Larry graduated from Arlington High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 (active duty) and 1971 to 1973 in Naval Reserves. He met Karen Budwill while working as an electrician at Vassar College and they married in 1981. They celebrated 38 years of marriage in October. Larry and his wife accepted Christ together and were active in the churches where they lived, including Faith Assembly of God in Poughkeepsie, NY, Mitchell Hollow Mission Church in Windham, NY and most recently, Cross Point Fellowship in Hurley, NY.
His parents predeceased him and his stepmother, Bette P. Moore survives in Okeechobee, FL. Also surviving are his wife; son Ian S. Moore and wife Callie and grandchildren Eliaz Robert and Clara Eve in Preston, CT; son Kyle C. Moore in Windham, NY; brother Wayne A. Moore and wife Rosanne in Leander, TX; brother Keith Moore and wife Kathrin in Bowie, MD; brother Kurt Moore and wife Marina in Pleasant Valley, NY, as well as nephew Wayne C. Moore in Poughkeepsie, NY and several other nieces and nephews.
Larry worked at Vassar College for 16 years as an electrician. For a season, he was self-employed as an electrical contractor in the mid-Hudson Valley. In 1998, he took a position as Stationary Engineer (Electric) with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and retired in 2016.
Larry was full of the joy of the Lord and quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. Larry loved his family and cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He was an avid gardener and took pleasure in sharing vegetables with his neighbors.
A service to celebrate Larry's life will take place at Mitchell Hollow Mission Church, 893 Mill Street, Windham, NY at 11:00 am on Monday, November 11. There will be fellowship and food after the service, followed by a commitment ceremony with military honors at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Ashland, NY.
Those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Mitchell Hollow Mission Church for community outreach programs or Northern Dutchess Hospital, Rhinebeck, NY.
