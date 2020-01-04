|
Lawrence M. Harris
Hallendale, Fla. - Lawrence M. Harris, 79, son of Dorothy D. and Bertram M. Harris, died January 2, 2020 at home in Hallandale, Florida. He was a Poughkeepsie native, educated locally and at Maplebrook School in Amenia, NY. He is survived by a sister, Roberta Kahan, niece Dr. Heather Kahan, nephew Lloyd Kahan and four grandnieces. He was employed at the Mid Hudson Workshop For the Disabled for 43 years. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 11AM in the Temple Beth-El Cemetery, Rt. 44, Poughkeepsie, NY. Rabbi Daniel Victor will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020