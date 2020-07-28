Lawrence McNeight

Lawrence McNeightMount Pleasant, SC - Lawrence Robert "Mac" McNeight, 75, formerly of Poughkeepsie, died on July 25, 2020.Born in Buffalo on August 16, 1944, he was the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Aiken) McNeight. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. As a Spec 5 Sergeant, he built a chapel in Vietnam with twenty fellow soldiers and defended our country, capturing many enemies. During his time as a New York State Trooper, he proudly served on the Scuba Diving Team as a unit patrol of Troop K.Following his retirement from the police force, Mac worked as a Heavy Duty Mechanic and Crane Operator for ECCO Enterprises in Yonkers for 20 years before retiring in 2006. He was a member of Local 137, Union of Operating Engineers.On April 22, 1972 in Poughkeepsie, Mac married Antoinette Nina Gambino, loving daughter of James and Theresa Gambino, in Hudson NY. In addition to his wife, Mac is also survived by his son, Scott McNeight; his grandson, Victor James McNeight; his sisters, Paula McNeight and Jackie Donovan; his brother-in-law, Salvatore V. Gambino; and his sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Mott and Rose Barton. Mac enjoyed boating, scuba diving, jogging, and biking.Private calling will be held at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery with military honors.