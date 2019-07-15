|
|
Lawrence 'Larry' Natoli
Fishkill, NY - Lawrence Natoli, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away at home on the afternoon of July 12, 2019. Born on January 14, 1945, he was the son of the late John Natoli and Lucy Rago Natoli, and younger brother to Nancy Terwillegar, who predeceased him. Lawrence is survived by his older brother, John and loving wife Mary of 51 years and 3 children; John Natoli and wife Cheryl Natoli; Danielle Oliva and husband John Oliva, along with their four children, Alexis, Vincent, Taylor and Adriana; and Stephanie Potes and husband Jason Potes along with their children, Logan, Lachlan, Miles, and Chloe.
Lawrence was a lifelong resident of the city of Beacon and was so proud to see his city grow and prosper over the years. As a young boy, Larry began his academic career at St. Joachim's and attended Beacon High school. He was an athlete that also loved theatre. He continued his studies at Ulster County Community College and then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Labor Relations from Cornell University. Soon after, Larry gained employment with the state of NY as an electrician at the former Mattawan Correctional Facility where he taught the electrical trade to inmates. Larry's involvement with CSEA grew and in 1980, he embarked on a fulfilling, lifelong career of 25+ years as a Labor Relations Specialist for Dutchess County CSEA. He was well loved and respected in his position and always worked so diligently for his members in negotiating favorable contracts.
Lawrence loved his family, his friends, his Italian heritage, and his faith in God. He also loved animals, adopting puppies and rescuing kittens with his kind heart. His beloved dog Coco was cherished, and at the heart of his every day. He loved Mickey Mouse and visited Disney at least once a year with his grandchildren. He also truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and dance and attended many dance recitals and baseball, soccer, field hockey and softball games over the years.
In addition to his full time position with CSEA, Larry and Mary operated a neighborhood deli called Natoli's Deli in Beacon for 10 years, and catered parties, business dinners, and golf dinners at the local country club. He loved cooking Italian food, almost as much as he loved eating it! His favorite meal? Spaghetti or hot dogs. it's a tie!
Larry's love for the Jersey shore and the Seaside boardwalk enticed him on summer vacations with his family and friends for many years. Mary and Larry enjoyed traveling all over the world, with Egypt being their #1 trip. Annual trips for the month of January to Aruba was the highlight of Larry's year! And Mary too! 35+ years in annual treks to Aruba, toting coolers of frozen food to cook and share with lifelong friends at the Divi resort, made them both so happy. The Aruba crew is much loved!
Larry was a kind, giving member of the community and served many organizations well over the years. He was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with Trinity Council 445 for over 30yrs; He also served as President of St. Rocco's Society where he reached lifetime status easily, with his 50 + years of service; as well as being a 53 year member of Lewis Tompkins Hose Fire Company 1. He was also an Honorary Life Member of the Beacon Elks Lodge 1493, where he was a past-Exalted Ruler.
In addition, Larry spent many days and nights at the Italian Center in Poughkeepsie, preparing food for events and parties, which is what he truly loved to do! He held the original position of 1st Vice President at The Italian Center and was awarded, Man of the Year in 2013.
Lawrence intensely loved the NY Yankees and NY Giants. He always cherished the tailgate parties at the Giants games that he attended with his very good friend, Pat Mascioli and the road trips to get there! Lastly, let us not forget all the flea markets and trade shows Larry loved to attend and sell Sports Memorabilia and cute little stuffed animals that moved and made noises. It truly was the little things that made Larry happy.
He was exceptionally kind and loving, and made others feel loved and special! His soul lives on.
His Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:30am, Wednesday, July 17th at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, followed by a private interment at the convenience of the family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 15, 2019