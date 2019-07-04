|
Lee Anna Powell
Deerfield Beach, FL - We remember the life of Lee Anna Powell who passed away on June 23rd 2019 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. She was 90 years old. Born in Adel, Georgia on March 20,1929 to her late parents Mary Lizzie and Washington Clowers.
After spending her childhood in Georgia, she moved to Belle Glade Florida where she graduated from Belle Glade Vocational High School in 1945. Lee Anna married the late Nathaniel Powell in 1946 in Belle Glade,Florida.To this union thirteen children were born and raised in Glenham, New York.
While being the rock and steward of the family, Lee Anna would also begin to carve out a role within the community starting by joining the Springfield Baptist Church and later becoming a member and mother of Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C. and Beacon Light C.O.G.I.C.
Lee Anna would go on to touch many lives within the community through missionary work, church missions and other community service duties.
Although much of her time was spent at home, Lee Anna made time to advocate for the community by helping people to register to vote, working on local and state representative campaigns.
Upon completing Outreach training at Cornell University, Ithaca College and Dutchess Community College, she worked as a Beacon Head start program case worker and New York Affirmative Action Region 3 Secretary at Fishkill Correctional Facility.
She did extensive volunteer work including:
Dutchess County Community Action Agency Youth Group Coordinator.
Head Start Parent Association State Delegate from 1979-1981.
Southern Dutchess Youth Advocacy Group President 1980-1981
Hudson Valley Minority Regional Congress 2nd Vice President for Dutchess County.
Dutchess County Council for Women board member.
Lee Anna Powell and her family relocated to Deerfield Beach Florida in 1988. There she continued to be active member in a new community. She served on local committees including:
Deerfield Beach Democratic Club.
Democratic National Committee.
Women's Political Caucus.
Lee Anna was also a devoted member of the Cathedral Church of God in Deerfield Beach,Fla.
Lee Anna Powell was preceded by her husband Nathaniel Powell Sr. Parents Mary Lizzie Simmons and Washington Clowers, sisters Frances Clowers, Katie Dukes, Christine Starling, and Gladys Rush, her children Eleanor Huntley, Nathaniel Powell Jr. and grandchildren Andrea Enid Powell and Jaelon Powell.
She leaves behind her children, Delores (Donald) Brown, Curtis Powell, John (Paula) Powell, Joseph Powell, Cynthia Powell, Patricia (Ricky) Brock, Michael Powell, Kevin Powell, Timothy Powell, Regina Powell, David Powell,and daughter in law Ernestine Powell.
She leaves behind sister in laws Lily Ruth Carr and Lily Kate Richardson (Clarence), 28 grandchildren, 48 great grand children and 11 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loving church family, and friends.
Viewing will be Friday July 5th 2019 6pm to 8pm at:
Cathedral Church of God
365 South Dixie Highway
Deerfield Beach,Fla. 33441
Service will be Saturday July 6, 2019 11:00am
Cathedral Church of God
365 South Dixie Highway
Deerfield Beach,Fla. 33441
A memorial to Celebrate Leeanna Powell's Life will be held:
Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10:00am
Springfield Baptist Church
8 Mattie Cooper Square
Beacon, New York 12508
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 4, 2019