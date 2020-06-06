Lee D. Banner
Fishkill - Lee D. Banner, a Fishkill resident since 1976, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was 75.
He was born in Rochester on March 14, 1945. After graduating from High School, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and served until he was honorably discharged in 1971.
Lee was a Licensed Real Estate Associate Broker for Weichert Realtors in Fishkill, where he had worked for 33 years and was a top agent. He will be remembered by his coworkers and clients for his dedication and constant willingness to help. He was the foundation of the office and was always happy to help anyone in need, and he took great pride in helping countless people achieve their dreams of owning a home. He was a member of the National, New York State, and Dutchess County Associations of Realtors.
An avid reader, Lee considered the library a "home away from home". He was proud of his Armenian ancestry and loved sharing information about his heritage with family and friends. He participated in many social media groups, all of which were very meaningful to him, and he enjoyed watching videos and reading forums in order to expand his knowledge of countless subjects and interests. Lee was also fascinated with nature and the outdoors; and had a fond affection for his Yorkshire Terriers.
On February 25, 1978, he married Joyce Mueller-Banner at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington, MO. Joyce survives at home in Fishkill along with their son, Andrew Banner.
In addition to Joyce and Andrew, other survivors include his mother, Thelma (Bates) Banner of Glendora, NJ; his brother, Sheldon Banner & his wife Linda of Pittsburgh, PA; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Toni Banner of Egg Harbor Township, NJ as well as Sandra Mueller, Cliff & Tish Mueller, and Ronald & Donna Mueller, all of Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends.
Lee was predeceased by his father, Harry Banner; his grandmother, Lillian Bates; his brother, Terry Banner; his sister, Barbara Andrescavage; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Andrescavage and Edward Mueller.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Donations in Lee's memory may be made to the Blodgett Memorial Library, 37 Broad Street, Fishkill, New York 12524.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Lee's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.