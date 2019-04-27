Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E. Main St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Marys Church
11 Clinton St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Wappingers Falls - Lee W. Terwilliger, Jr., 95, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

He was born in Catskill March 10, 1924, the son of Lee W. Terwilliger Sr., and Ada Marion Rainhart. Lee was employed as a CPA for C.B. Strain in Poughkeepsie. He was predeceased by his wives, Carmela, and Marie. Lee enjoyed his old car collection, and belonged to the Oldies Car Club.

Surviving are his son David R. Terwilliger (Bernice) of Wappingers Falls, Grandson, Charles Rizzo (Cat) of Wappingers Falls, a step sister, Dana Biagetti (Louis) of N. Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Sunday from 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Marys Church 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
