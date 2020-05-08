|
Leo Jack Runza
Poughkeepsie - Leo Jack Runza passed away at Albany Medical Center with his loving parents by his side on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was 1 month and 16 days old. Leo was born on March 19, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center to Rocco and Jenna Runza. Besides his parents he is survived by his siblings; Lucas and Charlotte Runza, his grandparents; Rocky and Deana Runza of Hyde Park; Jim and Karen Roach of Poughkeepsie, uncles; Mark Runza and Christopher Roach, godmother/aunt; Lauren Roach, godfather; Michael Paonessa; 3 great grandmothers; Dorothy Pizzarelli, Shirley Harrison and Fay Roach. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the NICU Doctors, Nurses and Neurology team at Albany Medical Center. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. 139 So. Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Attn: Debbie. Checks can be made out to RMHC. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc., 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845-452-1840). To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020