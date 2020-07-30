Leo John Clark, Jr.Burnsville, MN - November 04, 1957 - July 25, 2020 Leo Clark Jr., age 62, of Burnsville, MN died July 25, 2020.Leo was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on November 4, 1957. He spent his childhood in Wappingers Falls, running around the Hudson Valley with his sisters and the many cousins of the Clark and Wilson families. After being awarded the ROTC scholarship, he attended Marquette University. There, he earned his bachelor's degree from the College of Communication. On his first day at Marquette he met his best friend and devoted wife Mary Anne. They were married in the spring of 1980.Leo was a devout catholic throughout his life. Leo, Mary Anne and family are members of the Mary Mother of the Church community. To Leo his faith was intentional. He devoted energy to growing and learning about the richness and depth of his Catholic faith. His faith brought unwavering clarity to his life.Following his college graduation, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in the spring of 1983 with the rank of Captain. After his departure from the Marines, Leo's work took him into the world of configuration management. Most do not know what that means but Leo was a renowned expert in the field. His work aided in the efficiency of thousands of companies worldwide, from Coca Cola to GE, from NASA to LEGO. The structure of these companies was forever improved by Leo's techniques and instruction.Leo was a brilliant man with many varied interests. He had a strong appetite for knowledge in all subjects. This curiosity, combined with his strong care and compassion for those around him, allowed him to bring people together. His extensive knowledge base enabled him to engage with people in their own comfort zones. It was important to Leo that no one felt excluded or left out. At his legendary St. Patrick's Day parties, he always made sure that no hand was without instrument and no voice went unheard. He did not strive to be the center of the party, but he was for sure the life of it.Leo adored his family. From coaching sports teams, to nurturing ever changing hobbies, Leo made sure his family knew they were loved and supported in their ambitions. Leo's nature to be informed and encouraging, guided his children past their imagined limits. This has translated to a wide variety of careers and hobbies amongst his children. Leo, himself, indulged his free time in writing songs, creating and playing music, researching his ancestry, going sailing on his yacht, riding motorcycles with friends, or torturing the neighborhood while trying to perfect the bagpipes.Leo has been preceded in death by his parents Leo Sr. and Jeanne and brother Martin Brian. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Anne and his children Michelle (Rob) Dineen, Colleen Clark, Julia (Matt) Stickels, and Leo John Clark III. His grandchildren include Logan and Oliver Dineen, Emily and Thomas Stickels, and Chanel Irene Ryan. He is also survived by his sisters Marguerite (Jimmy) Moffatt, Kathleen (Marc) Bastien, Maureen Clark and Karen Metzler.Leo's mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 4, at noon. It will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church (3333 East Cliff Rd) in Burnsville. Visitation will be from 10:30-12pm, prior to the service at Mary Mother. His burial will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 9:30am at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.In recognition of the current global pandemic, the family understands that many may not be able to attend. Those that can attend are asked to follow state regulations and CDC recommendation. Those that cannot attend are invited to participate in the service virtually using the link below.All are encouraged to sign the digital guest book and share thoughts and stories of Leo and family.