Leon Hales, Jr
Milan - Leon Hales, Jr, 92, a longtime resident of Milan, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at The Baptist Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on April 30th, 1926, in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Leon and Elsie (Hornbeck) Hales Sr. Leon married Lucille Rockwell on November 24th, 1949 in Walden, NY. Lucille predeceased him on September 27, 2015.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II, from 1944 to 1946.
For many years, and until his retirement, Leon worked as a Quality Control Inspector, employed by IBM- Poughkeepsie, NY. He was a member of their ¼ Century Club.
He is survived by his sons, David (Fumiko) Hales of New York, NY, and Robert (Cora) Hales of Germantown, NY; his grandchildren, Johnathan Hales of New York, NY, Ayaka Hales of Hudson, NY, and Aurora Hales of Hudson, NY; along with extended family and friends.
His siblings, Lillian, Carol and Leonard, also predeceased Leon.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 24, 2019