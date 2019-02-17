Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leon Suiter Sr.
Leon Suiter, Sr.

FISHKILL - Leon Suiter, Sr., 68, a longtime area resident, died on February 15, 2019 at home surrounded by love.

Leon was born on May 19, 1950 in Newsoms, VA. He proudly served in the US Army. Leon attended classes at Dutchess Community College. He was a great craftsman who enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He loved his tea with honey and listening to country music.

He is survived by his mother, Rosa Ridenhour of Ossining; his son, Leon Suiter, Jr. of Mount Kisco; his former wife, Rosa Lee Canda of Novi, MI; his brother, Raymond Suiter of Ossining; his granddaughter, Shi-da Blu Suiter of Mount Kisco; and many close and loving friends who he considered family.

Leon touched and inspired many people over the years. His shared love of fellowship helped thousands of people, and his memory will now live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Leon would have wanted to thank Tom and Kory Ricotta, Hudson Valley Hospice, and Sparrow's Nest for the care and compassion they gave to him.

Calling hours will he held on Thursday from 5-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill.

Please contact the funeral home if you would like to make a donation in his name. Please visit Leon's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
