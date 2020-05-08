|
|
Leonard Bard
Leonard Bard passed away at home in Highland, NY on April 2, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a resident of the Hudson Valley for 65 years.
Len was pre-deceased by his wife of 70 years, Elaine Gordon Bard. He is survived by his three daughters: Cathryn Hanovice and her husband Ron of Plymouth, MA, Amy Bard Yarmosky and her husband Michael of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Lisa Bard Perlman and her husband Brent of Marina Del Rey, California. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Rebecca Hanovice and her husband Ryan Simkovsky, Gordon Bard Hanovice, Nick Hanovice and his wife Rebecca Corso, Sarah Bard Kemink and her husband Jarid, Jason Bard Yarmosky, Alex Perlman and his wife Kacey Williams, and Anna Perlman. Three great grandchildren also survive him: Madeline Bard Kemink, Oliver Bard Kemink, and Theo Simkovsky.
Len was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 13, 1927 to Harry and Fannie Bard. The second of four children, he was a gifted athlete and a talented clarinetist who attended the Julliard School of Music. He also served in the United States Navy.
Shortly after Len married Elaine he founded Eastern Cleaning Service, a commercial cleaning company based in Kingston and later Poughkeepsie, which would grow to include offices across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and France.
Len was a devoted advocate for peace and a champion of the environment. He was a founding member of the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater with Pete Seeger. He was also a founding member of The Randolph School. In the 1970s he served as a member of the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council representing the sixth ward. A voracious reader, his interests included history, music and photography. He was a lifelong baseball fan, first with the Brooklyn Dodgers before they moved west, and later with the New York Mets.
In his later years, along with his wife Elaine, he became a muse for his grandson and artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. These works have been exhibited internationally and are in private collections and museums throughout the country and around the world. Len and Elaine were celebrated by everyone they met, whether in person or through the paintings and videos that immortalized them.
Len will be remembered for his strength, generosity, wisdom, and engaging sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
The family is planning a private memorial service.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020