Leonard "Lenny/LJ" Bell
Town of Newburgh - Leonard Bell, 90, President of Bells' Ethan Allen, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Lenny was born in New York City to the late Irving and Helen (Rogers) Bell.
Lenny married the love of his life in 1953 and was blessed with two amazing sons. Lenny loved his family unconditionally and was a true friend to all - whether young or old. Lenny had a presence about him. When he walked into a room, you knew it. He always had a kind, encouraging word for everyone.
Lenny was a born athlete whether on the golf course, ski slope or riding or training horses. He won many awards in all 3 disciplines. Lenny was always the first to go out of his way to help others improve in their sport. His favorite times were golfing or skiing with his family, attending his grandson's many activities and family gatherings.
Lenny was a true Patriot. He loved his country and he was proud to have served. He was honored to be able to be part of the Hudson Valley Honor Flight Mission #19, where his two grandsons surprised him and joined him in Washington DC.
Lenny was well respected by all in the furniture industry. He was the 2nd generation of a 3rd generation family business. Lenny was the longest independent Ethan Allen dealer worldwide. He was honored to be asked to ring the closing bell honoring Ethan Allen's 80th birthday. Lenny worked alongside his beautiful bride for 40 years. At the end of the day, there wasn't an acquaintance in Lenny's life that he didn't make a lasting impression upon. Ride on, Lenny!!
In addition to his wife Gladys, he is survived by his sons, Pete Jon Bell (Cindy) of Cornwall and Roger David Bell of New Windsor; his brother Michael Bell of Ridgewood, NJ; grandchildren Tyler Bentley Bell and Jordan Troy Bell; nephews Russel Bell and Brian Bell (Jenny); and great-nieces and nephews, Millie and Sylvie Bell, Andy Goldman (Wendy), and Roy Goldman. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister-in-law Sharon Bell, and in-laws, Ted and Betty (Lewis) Fingerman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Temple Beth Jacob, 240 North St., Newburgh, with burial with Military Honors following at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Rt. 9W, Newburgh.
At the request of the family, please no flowers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Temple Beth Jacob, 240 North St., Newburgh, NY 12550, www.tbjnewburgh.org; or Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586, www.hvhonorflight.com. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 6, 2019