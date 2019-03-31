|
|
Leonard Edward Long
Poughkeepsie - Leonard E. Long of Poughkeepsie, son of Paul and Regina Long, a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away on Saint Patrick's Day in Portland, Oregon with his children by his side. Leonard is survived by his daughter Allison Schiess (Joe) and grandson Miles, his son Jesse Long (Anne), his sister Lynne Hammel (Allyn) and sister-in-law Mary Alice Long. He was the proud uncle of Kristen (Phil), Paul Long (Sarah), Kelly (Michael) and Kurt (Joanna). He was so proud of and adored by his great nieces and nephews.
Leonard graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes in 1968 and married Martha Moore in 1972, with whom he had his two children. He joined his father as an Ironworker and became a proud member of Local 417 in Newburgh, NY. His career spanned four decades and included the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, IBM East Fishkill, West Point, Stewart Airport and the Tappan Zee Bridge. His children take pride in the knowledge that his legacy survives for future generations in the structures and bridges he worked on and built.
Leonard was deeply devoted to his family and had an unwavering love for his late brothers; Paul and William and his sister, Carol. Leonard's children, family, friends and fellow Ironworkers will always remember his smile, his laugh and his love and compassion for everyone around him.
Memorial mass will be held at St. Martin De Porres in Poughkeepsie on April 6th at 9:30 am followed by funeral service at St. Peters Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the John H. Lyons Scholarship for the sons and daughters of Ironworkers at: Ironworkers International Office 1750 New York Avenue NW Suite 400 Washington, DC 20006 or 202-383-4800
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019