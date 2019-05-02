|
|
Leonard G. Hummel Sr.
Poughkeepsie - Leonard G. Hummel Sr., 81, a lifelong area resident, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
Born August 26, 1937 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late John and Leona Gruntler Hummel.
He worked for IBM for thirty-one years until his retirement.
Lenny served as a Flight Engineer in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. A proud veteran, he was a member and former Treasurer of Arlington American Legion Post #1302 for over thirty years, a former member of the Harris Smith American Legion Post # 524 in Tivoli, and a member of Voiture 502-40/8, which is an Honor Society of the American Legion.
Also proud of his German heritage, he was a member of Germania of Poughkeepsie.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Post Hummel, at home; daughter, Lacey A. Hummel-Kogut and husband, Kevin, of Hyde Park; two sons from a previous marriage; two brothers, Ronald Hummel and wife, Doris, of Rhinebeck, and John Hummel of Pleasant Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by two men he considered "like sons", Michael Thompson and Rodger Selnekovic; good friend, Richard Dalrymple, of Poughkeepsie; and his two beloved furry pups, Minnie Pearl and Koti Kene.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm, Friday, May 3rd at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 11 am, Saturday, May 4th at Red Church Cemetery, 3228 NYS Rte. 9G, Tivoli.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019