Leonard "Lenny" Garrow
Plattsburgh - Leonard "Lenny" Garrow, 70, passed away March 9, 2019.
He was born in Plattsburgh on April 7, 1948, son of Leonard and Verda (Garrand) Garrow.
Lenny served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1967. He married the former Elizabeth Cade on September 1, 1984.
Lenny worked as a Corrections Officer and retired from Clinton Correctional Facility.
Lenny was a devoted husband who was very family oriented and loved his life. He brought happiness to all he met throughout his life.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 34 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Garrow; siblings and spouses, Rolland and Ruth Garrow, Jerry and Marium Garrow, Gertrude Herrea, Cam and Susan Garrow, Charleen Baker, Eric and Barbara Garrow, and Henry Garrow; brother-in-law, Tom Bullied; children, Tammy Garrow and Christopher Garrow; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Peggy Davis.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Pamela Bullied and Noreen Garrow.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. A funeral service will follow at 1:00.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 12, 2019