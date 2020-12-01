Leonard J. Babiarz
Poughkeepsie - Leonard ("'Babs","Lenny", "Lenush" or "Len") Babiarz passed away Sunday evening, November 29th, from the progression of congestive heart failure, surrounded by his loving family.
Survived by his wife, Maureen, children Terri Ann, Raymond, Elizabeth, Josephine, Christopher, Mary Catherine, son-in-laws Peter Hansen, Ronald Winnegar, Peter Bertucci, and George Pickel, grandchildren Christian, Jack, Sofia, Reilly, Carter, Eleanor, Joan, Emma, and baby Pickel due in April, his sister Georgine and her husband Wilson Shook, and a number of nieces and nephews, all holding a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sofia Potocki, his sister Christine "Eileen" Longi, and infant daughter Catherine.
Leonard was born in November of 1932, celebrating his 88th birthday with his family a few weeks ago. A lifetime Poughkeepsie resident, Lenny loved to tell stories of his time as an altar boy at Saint Josephs, his paper routes across the city, selling war bonds during WW2, along with many memories of his time in the US Marine Corps, his long time membership and Presidency of the Polish American Citizens Club, and his 42 year career at Central Hudson, retiring in 1995.In his spare time, he served as 4th Ward Councilman in the town of Pok, County Legislator, and for several years directed the New York City Pulaski Day Parade. Above all, he loved his Catholic faith and family, carrying on traditional Polish holiday celebrations, teaching three generations to sing "Sto Lat". He did love spending his time sharing his stories, hugging his grandkids, and taking the occasional bus trip to the casinos.
Calling hours are Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Wm. G Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary of St. Peter's Church, 299 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, on Friday, December 4th at 10 AM. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be contributed to the Trinity Temple Food Pantry, 19 North Bridge Street. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com