Leonard "Lenny" J. Romanelli, Jr.
Beacon - Leonard J. Romanelli, Jr., a lifelong resident of Beacon, passed away on March 29, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He was 68 years old.
Lenny was born in Beacon on May 6, 1950 the son of the late Leonard J. Romanelli, Sr. and Jennie Failla Romanelli. He was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist School, Beacon High School and SUNY New Paltz. Lenny was a retired Probation Officer working at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon.
Lenny is survived by his aunts, Mary E. Collins of Beacon and Mary Romanelli of Annapolis, MD; his many cousins; his longtime friend, Carol Webster.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019