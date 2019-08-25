Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Marcus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Marcus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Marcus Obituary
Leonard Marcus

Unionvale - Leonard Marcus, age 76, died suddenly on August 20, 2019 at his residence, the Fountains at Millbrook.

Leonard was a teacher, audio-visual coordinator, and Library and Computer Director in education for over 32 years, first in the Wappingers Central Schools, and later in the Poughkeepsie City School District. He then served as part-time Director of Computer Services for the Webutuck School District for 10 years.

He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held sometime later this year at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Poughkeepsie. Arrangements by Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now