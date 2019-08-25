|
|
Leonard Marcus
Unionvale - Leonard Marcus, age 76, died suddenly on August 20, 2019 at his residence, the Fountains at Millbrook.
Leonard was a teacher, audio-visual coordinator, and Library and Computer Director in education for over 32 years, first in the Wappingers Central Schools, and later in the Poughkeepsie City School District. He then served as part-time Director of Computer Services for the Webutuck School District for 10 years.
He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held sometime later this year at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Poughkeepsie. Arrangements by Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019