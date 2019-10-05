Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Poughkeepsie, NY
Leonard Marcus

Leonard Marcus Obituary
Leonard Marcus

Millbrook - Leonard Marcus, age 76, died suddenly on August 20, 2019 at his residence, The Fountains at Millbrook. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and was very proud of his Brooklyn roots. He was predeceased by his dear brother, Fred, and his parents, Martha and Joseph.

He graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Zoology and earned an MS in Instructional Technology from SUNY New Paltz. This led him to teaching science in the Wappingers School District for 8 years. He then turned his attention to audio-visual sciences which developed into his love of technology. He was the AV coordinator in Wappingers for another 8 years. In 1982, he became Library and Computer Director for the Poughkeepsie City School District. He retired in July, 1998.

To keep himself challenged, he continued his work as Director of Computer Services for the Webutuck Schools on a part-time basis for another 10 years.

He is survived by his former wife, Virginia, and many beloved cousins, including Judi and Walter, Cindy and Tom, Laurie and Allan, Holly and David, as well as their children. He also leaves behind his dearest friends, Bob and Henrietta, as well as his Unitarian Fellowship family.

Len was active all his life. He enjoyed hiking, camping, white water rafting and canoeing. He loved keeping up with the latest technology and being the first to have the newest device. He was always available to help his friends understand any technology problems they might be experiencing. He also loved tinkering with cars.

Len moved to the Fountains in November of 2018. He totally loved his life there and participated in many of the activities and groups they provided. His family would like to thank the wonderful staff - always smiling and ready to help.

He was a kind and caring person and will be greatly missed.

There will be a Memorial service at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Poughkeepsie,

67 South Randolph Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, October 12th at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
