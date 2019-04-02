Leonard Scaccia



BEEKMAN - Leonard A. Scaccia, 93, a lifelong area resident, died on March 30, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born on June 21, 1925 at home in Arthursburg, he was the son of Cesare and Joanina (Frasca) Scaccia. Leonard worked on the family farm for many years, and then worked as a driver for Teamsters #445 in Newburgh. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved buying and selling. Lenny was well known for driving around town, proudly displaying his steer horns on the hood of his car, visiting people, and stopping to buy that 'winning' lottery ticket.



Leonard is survived by his first wife, Joan Callahan Scaccia, mother of his three daughters, Linda Johnson and husband Rob, Regina Scaperotti and husband Victor, and Kathleen Scaccia and Ron; his stepdaughter, Lori Ann Stone, daughter of predeceased wife Joan Senior Scaccia, his former wife Helen Kane and her four children; his grandchildren, Jason & Megan Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Nolan Scaperotti, Dominic & Noreen Scaperotti, Moira Scaperotti, Alice & Alex Rouse; and his great-grandchildren, Emmett, Vera, Orla, Ryan and Luna.



The family would like to thank Helen's sons, Rich and Keith for being there.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 11am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in the family plot at St. Denis Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, Inc. Please visit Leonard's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.



