|
|
LeRoy E. Parkton
Southampton, PA - LeRoy E. Parkton of Southampton, PA formerly of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Friday, April 12, 2019. He was 91.
Son of the late Raymond H. and Laura Blauvelt Parkton, he was born on February 2, 1928 in New Britain, CT. He married his high school sweetheart, Veronica Betty Janendo on May 2, 1948; they would have been married 71 years this May.
LeRoy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II and was honorably discharged in May of 1947. He went on to work for Western Printing Publishing Co., Electric Supply and later enjoyed a 33 year career with General Electric. LeRoy and Betty retired to Florida in 1989. He was a life member of the New Hamburg Fire Co. #1, formerly acting as ambulance driver and treasurer, for 33 years. LeRoy was also a member of the Benevolent Order of Elks.
LeRoy and Betty traveled to Hawaii for their 25th anniversary, cruised to Bermuda and Alaska for their 50th, and returned home to Poughkeepsie. They relocated to Pennsylvania in 2014. In the spring of 2018, they celebrated their 70th anniversary at the home of Bill and Nancy Parkton, with their grandkids and nieces.
Survivors include his son, William D. Parkton (Nancy) of Warrington, PA, and daughter, Joyce A. Caparco (Tony) of S. Dayton, NY. "Pop" had 4 grandchildren, Laura Sorenson (Shawnna) of Warminster, PA, Nicholas Caparco (Jamie) of Poughkeepsie, Jeffery Caparco (Jessi) of S. Dayton, NY, and Jonathan Parkton (Deanna) of Conshohocken, PA; and 8 great grandchildren, Jaxon and Jules Caparco, Antimo, Mia and Mason Caparco, Reed and Teagan Sorenson, and Will Parkton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Wilford and Raymond, and his sister, Helen Ettinger.
Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. A funeral service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery following services, escorted by New Hamburg Fire Company.
Memorial donations may be made in LeRoy's name to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to New Hamburg Fire Department, 15 Channingville Road, New Hamburg, NY 12590.
For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019