Leroy L. Smith
Franklinton - Leroy L. Smith, Jr., 85 of Franklinton, NC peacefully passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1934 in Danbury, Connecticut. He was the son of the late Leroy L. Smith, Sr. and Magdelene Sartori Smith. He is survived by his wife, June K. Smith and daughter, Christine M. Smith. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Roberta Morse and Patricia Morse. Mr. Smith served honorably in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1957. A private service was held on February 28, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 1, 2020