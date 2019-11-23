|
Leslie D. Centorani
Hughsonville - Leslie Dean Centorani, age 76 of Hughsonville, NY died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her animals after a long battle with dementia and kidney disease.
Leslie was born November 21, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Sgt. Lester and Jeanette (Hempenius) Dean. She was a 1961 graduate of Wappingers High School and attended Krissler Business Institute. Leslie married fellow classmate, Robert Centorani in 1964. Mr. Centorani survives at home.
Leslie's life was devoted to her animals and her family. She rescued countless cats, dogs and various farm animals throughout her life. Leslie was an accomplished horseman winning numerous awards with her jumpers Huntsman and Bama Belle. Leslie worked for DC ARC for 25 years and was the developer of the Elderly Enrichment Program. In her retirement she loved taking care of her donkeys, pony and goats as well as helping to raise her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking golf cart rides around the property with her bulldog Digby.
Besides her husband Bob of 55 years she is survived by her sons Anthony of Lake Worth, Florida and Nicholas (Rebecca) of Hughsonville, NY, granddaughters A1C Bailey Centorani, Moody AFB, Georgia, Julia and Hannah of Hughsonville, step-granddaughter Morgan Clark of Lake Worth, Florida and step-great-granddaughter Zoe of Lake Worth.
Leslie's kind heart, passion for over the top holiday decorations, potato salad, deviled eggs, dinner games and poetry will be missed by all. The family would like to thank Hospice, Javier, Tonya, Karen, Nicola, Dr. Cormier & Dr.Liss of Caremount Medical, Troop K Wappingers Barracks, DC Sheriffs Wappingers Patrol and the Hughsonville Fire Department for their utmost compassion and professionalism in helping Leslie fight her battle with dementia to the end. A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mid Hudson Animal Aid, 54 Simmons Ln, Beacon, NY. 12508. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence, vivit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019