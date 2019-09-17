|
Leslie R. (Ross) French
Poughkeepsie - Leslie R. (Ross) French, 89, a longtime resident of the Town of Sand Lake, NY passed away on September 13, 2019 at The Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie, NY surrounded by his family. Born in Sand Lake, NY on August 22, 1930 he and his wife Mary D. (Gundrum) French moved to Poughkeepsie, NY in December 2012 to live with his son and daughter-in-law. Ross was the son of Leslie and Anna (Leavenworth) French. He was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 - 1954 during which he attained the rank of corporal as a lead swimmer.
He worked as a materials handler for International Harvester in Menands, NY, as a receiving and stock clerk for the maintenance department of Albany Medical Center and finished his working years as the Hardware Purchasing Manager for Collins Lumber in Troy, NY.
In retirement he and Mary enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, his love of travel, lighthouses and history with the Sand Lake Historic Society for which he was a member for many years.
He was a member of the Early American Industries Association and assembled a large collection of antique woodworking tools with which he enjoyed giving programs about them.
Ross is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary (Gundrum), their son David & his wife Kathlene (Preston), Grandson Allen and his wife Samantha (Cruver), Granddaughter Katelyn and her husband Christopher Hawley with their most recent addition, Ross's Great Grandson, Carson Matthew.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be held in the Poughkeepsie, NY area at Living Water Church 1133 Route 55 Lagrangeville, NY 12540 on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Sand Lake Baptist Church PO Box 157, Rte 43 Averill Park, NY 12018.
- 11:30 - 12:00 Visitation
- 12:00 Funeral Service
- Graveside and burial, to be attended by family only, at Sand Lake
Union Cemetery
- A reception will then be held at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Living Water Church or Sand Lake Baptist Church.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 17, 2019